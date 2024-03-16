Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.24. 3,010,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,273. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

