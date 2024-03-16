Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,328,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,793,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,660. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

