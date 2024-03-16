Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. 11,912,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

