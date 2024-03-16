Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

