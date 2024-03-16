Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) CFO Michael Greiner Sells 8,000 Shares

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVNS opened at $19.09 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

