Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) CFO Michael Greiner Sells 8,000 Shares

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVNS opened at $19.09 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
