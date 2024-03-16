Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 278,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,596. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

