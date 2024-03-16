Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106.09 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00016131 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $106.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00026218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,963.08 or 0.99864282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010200 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00158858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,964,992 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,926,953.30121467 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.24957928 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $118,401,684.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

