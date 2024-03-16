Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.08. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

