Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

