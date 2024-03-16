B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

