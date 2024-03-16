B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.87 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

