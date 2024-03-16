B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

