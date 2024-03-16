B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 12,189 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.89 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

