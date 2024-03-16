B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

