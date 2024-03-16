B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TUA opened at $21.72 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

