B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

