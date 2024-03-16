B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

