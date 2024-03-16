B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 7,368 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

