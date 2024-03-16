Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $254,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.28 and a 1 year high of $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

