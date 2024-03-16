Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.