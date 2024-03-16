Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,678 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toro were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $89.71 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

