Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $383.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

