Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

