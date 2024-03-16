Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $1,103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

