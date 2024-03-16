Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
