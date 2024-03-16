Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

