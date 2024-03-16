Banyan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.40. 5,793,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

