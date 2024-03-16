Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,477 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Veralto makes up approximately 0.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 5,058,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.