Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 206.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 467,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 293,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 244,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

