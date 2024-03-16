BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 77,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. BayCom has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

