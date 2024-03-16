BDL Capital Management Buys New Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Golden Ocean Group makes up approximately 0.8% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.