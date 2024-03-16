BDL Capital Management Buys Shares of 63,554 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Pentair accounts for about 3.8% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,410. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

