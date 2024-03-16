BDL Capital Management Invests $279,000 in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. TORM accounts for about 0.2% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TORM by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 61.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 30.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Down 1.5 %

TORM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 552,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.16. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

TORM Cuts Dividend

TORM Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.10%.

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.