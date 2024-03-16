BDL Capital Management Makes New $843,000 Investment in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Frontline accounts for approximately 0.7% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 128.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline plc has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

