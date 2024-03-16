BDL Capital Management Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BDL Capital Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Darling Ingredients makes up 2.2% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 2,269,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,247. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

