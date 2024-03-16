BDL Capital Management Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BDL Capital Management bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. CNH Industrial accounts for 2.7% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,576,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 15,954,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,193,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

