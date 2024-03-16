BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BESIY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.96. 974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.36% and a net margin of 30.60%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.