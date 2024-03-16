Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,821,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

