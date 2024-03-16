Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $191.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,289,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.