Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 665,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.