Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. 2,953,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

