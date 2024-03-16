Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

