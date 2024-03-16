Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $762,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,319. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

