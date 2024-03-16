Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.