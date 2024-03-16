Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

