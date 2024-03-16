Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 35,743,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

