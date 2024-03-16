Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

