Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,413. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.33 and a 200-day moving average of $237.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $276.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

