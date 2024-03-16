Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 363,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,428. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

