Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,259. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $203.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.93.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

