Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

